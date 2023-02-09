Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in this year’s biggest Super Bowl ads

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest, glitziest stage.

Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.

In order to get as much of a return on investment for those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to get the most publicity for their spots.

In the ads released so far, actor Miles Teller dances to customer service hold music for Bud Light, Will Ferrell crashes popular Netflix shows like Bridgerton in a joint ad for GM and Netflix; and Alicia Silverstone reprises her Clueless character for online shopping site Rakuten.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest names:

Anna Faris stars as Eve, who eats an avocado in the garden of Eden. Flash forward to the present day, when no one is ashamed of nudity and everyone is naked, including the Statue of Liberty.

Actress Melissa McCarthy stars in a musical number for the travel site about her desire to go on a trip “somewhere, anywhere.”

Actor Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller dance to customer service hold music while drinking a Bud Light.

In a regional ad, a diverse group of people share a six-pack of Budweiser—a voiceover by Kevin Bacon showcases the “six degrees of Bud.” Although he’s not shown, the ad is a nod to the “Six degrees of Kevin Bacon” meme—the idea that anyone in the entertainment business can be linked to Kevin Bacon in six connections.

A mountain man talk talks about surviving the outdoors in an ad that stars singer Sarah McLachlan spoofing her well-known and oft mocked animal-advocacy ad that uses her song “Angel.”

Singer Nick Jonas returns for the second year in an ad that highlight’s Dexcom’s glucose monitoring system.

Music stars Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John team up in an ad for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ that shows Harlow abandoning his rap career to focus on the triangle—a Doritos-shaped musical instrument.

See the full list from the Associated Press here.