Will EBR’s new master plan increase focus on infill development?

City-parish officials are beginning the effort to update FuturEBR, the five-year master plan that is meant to guide development in Baton Rouge and the parish’s unincorporated areas.

While he cautions that he doesn’t know how the planning process will play out, Larry Bankston, who is the executive director of the Growth Coalition that represents local developers, suggests the update may put more focus on infill development.

Much of the remaining undeveloped land in the parish is outside the reach of water and sewer lines and is at high risk for flooding. Infill can help curb sprawl, provide better access to affordable housing, support transit development and reduce infrastructure costs, says Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence.

The current plan adopted in 2018 states that Baton Rouge’s growth trends tend to favor “decentralized and fragmented” development, which puts a strain on public budgets for providing infrastructure. The current strategy calls for 10% of new growth to take the form of infill or redevelopment.

The Planning Commission’s latest annual report says recent new development has exceeded that threshold. About 19% of new residential permits in 2022 were issued for either downtown or in “urban/walkable” areas—the highest share since the data has been tracked—along with almost 22% of commercial permits, the report states. Still, most residential and commercial permits (over 75%) were for suburban areas.