Will bond rating agencies give Louisiana an upgrade? 

State officials recently met with four bond rating agencies to make their pitch that Louisiana is more financially sound than it used to be and deserves a higher rating, Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says.

A ratings upgrade could benefit taxpayers by making it cheaper for the state to borrow money, though the companies didn’t give any clues about if or when they might adjust their assessments.

“We have constitutional provisions in place that provide a great deal of assurance to these credit rating agencies that Louisiana is going to meet its debt obligations,” Dardenne told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. Points in Louisiana’s favor include:

The state has never missed a debt payment.

State government has run surpluses for six consecutive years.

The “rainy day” fund has hit an all-time high, and the new Revenue Stabilization Fund is up to more than $1 billion, giving the state two flush “savings accounts” that can only be tapped with a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

State government no longer uses one-time dollars to pay recurring expenses.

Tax receipts are far less reliant than in the past on the oil-and-gas industry’s boom-and-bust cycles.

But while the agencies are quick to downgrade, they’re more cautious about moving in the other direction, and they have concerns about global economic uncertainty, Dardenne notes. Moody’s bumped up Louisiana’s general obligation bond to Aa2 from Aa3 last May, the only upgrade during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration.

Only six states are lower rated than Louisiana, while 10 have the same rating, Dardenne said. The state has another general obligation bond issue coming up “in the not-too-distant-future,” so officials hope for action soon.

The meeting included the three most prominent agencies—Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch—along with the upstart Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Louisiana’s pitch included presentations from economists Loren Scott and Jim Richardson along with officials from several state departments.