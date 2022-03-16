Wider diversity of homes needed to make ownership more affordable

Greater density and building smaller homes on smaller lots can make home ownership more affordable and accessible, says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

Cottages, duplexes, townhomes, bungalows and carriage houses—collectively the “missing middle” between traditional single-family, single-lot homes and apartments—can be built near larger homes without compromising neighborhood character, she told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today. However, local ordinances often don’t allow a wide diversity of housing types, she says.

This type of housing can assist in both increasing the number of units built and providing units for a wide variety of price points, she says.

Labor shortages, supply chain issues, higher prices for building materials and appliances, and building moratoriums all are contributing to rising construction costs and a tight housing supply, Zito says. Data points she cited include: