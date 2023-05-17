WIB honorees: Compassion, communication and humble confidence make a good leader

Showing compassion, communicating with staff and being able to connect with clients are some of the leadership qualities especially coveted by this year’s Influential Women in Business honorees, who were recognized Tuesday at Business Report’s Women’s Leadership Symposium.

Anita Byrne, partner at SSA Consultants and a 2023 Influential Women in Business honoree, says that at the end of the day, people want to work with leaders who are “willing to be in the sandbox.” People are drawn to leaders who show empathy toward their employees and make the staff feel like they’re not just cogs in the machine.

“Does your culture reflect your values?” Byrne asked.

Honoree Jill Garner, founder of Manners of the Heart, said she’s trying to inspire young leaders to have the humble confidence to know they were born to serve, not to be served.

“It’s so much more important to focus on what you’ll leave the world, instead of on what the world will give you,” Garner said.”

Honoree Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corporation, compared meeting with company executives looking to do business in Ascension Parish with preparing for a school exam. Leaders should complete their due diligence and find out what’s important to the executive they’re meeting with. Try and make both a personal and business connection with the person you’re trying to close a deal with, she says.

When asked what keeps her up at night, honoree Liz Mangham, managing partner with Southern Strategies Group, says it often has to do with her clients. Like MacArthur, she stressed the importance of preparation and research before a meeting.

“My dad always told me, ‘You’ll never know if you’re the smartest person in the room, but you’ll know if you’re the most prepared,’” says Mangham.

