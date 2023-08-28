Why large manufacturers are turning to crowdfunding 

Crowdfunding is usually associated with independent artists and startups, who for decades have used it to raise the money needed to complete their projects.

But GE Appliances, owned by China-based Haier Group, is among a number of big companies, including camera makers, toy producers and others, now using the platforms, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Louisville-based manufacturer uses the online tools for raising money as a way to gauge consumer interest in potential products. If enough people are willing to pay ahead of time for something such as an indoor smoker or an induction cooktop, GE Appliances’ FirstBuild unit will put it into production. If not, the concept dies.

Though they usually charge close to full price for early access to a product, the companies are more interested in gleaning insight into consumers’ thinking, executives say.

“We are trying to get true consumer validation and basically avoid traditional market research,” says GE Appliances Chief Executive Kevin Nolan. The company has launched seven products via crowdfunding and killed an eighth, a cold-brew coffee machine, when it didn’t meet its funding goal. Read the full story.