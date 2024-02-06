Why employers are reluctant to match student loan payments 

Employers are hesitant to offer workers a new perk that would help many of them pay down student loans while saving for retirement, despite a law that makes it easier for companies to do so, USA Today reports.
The SECURE 2.0 Act, which became law in December 2022, included a provision allowing employers this year for the first time to count student loan payments toward matching 401(k) or other retirement contributions.
Nearly two-thirds of companies that the nonprofit trade association Plan Sponsor Council of America surveyed this year say they won’t offer student loan matching and only 5% have implemented it or plan to this year. When asked why they didn’t plan to offer this benefit, answers ranged from cost, complexity, competing priorities, lack of interest or necessity.