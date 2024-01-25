Why a new independent contractor regulation is drawing a backlash 

The Labor Department’s new independent contractor rule goes into effect March 11, but it’s already causing a stir, Inc. reports.

The House Committee on Small Business last week raised concerns over the department’s final rule that effectively walks back a Trump-era measure on how to classify independent contractors and reinstates the Obama-era ruling, which outlines a six-pronged approach to identify a gig worker.

The six factors that will be taken into consideration look at a worker’s ability to make a profit versus a loss, their financial stake in an organization, their skill, how permanent a job is, how much control an employer has over a worker’s duties, and if the work is essential to the business.

But the House Small Business Committee chair, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, claims that the rule would “threaten” the status of more than 22 million independent contractors and that small businesses may steer clear from hiring them, according to a letter that he sent to acting secretary of Labor Julie Su last week. Read the full story from Inc.