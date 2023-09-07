Who received the most Restaurant Revitalization Funding, and why 

Behemoth New Orleans restaurant groups received the lion’s share of recovery funding following COVID-19 shutdowns and smaller business owners felt left out, a new feature from Louisiana Illuminator details.

Louisiana distributed a total of $396 million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants to 1,391 restaurants, but a combined $243 million of the state’s total went to just 167 restaurants, or 12% of the grant recipients. The grants were authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The SBA calculated grant amounts based on gross sales, so for the most part, restaurants that were popular and thriving before the pandemic got some of largest grants—that list of the top grant recipients in Louisiana could double as a list of famous New Orleans eateries for a travel guide, though a few exceptions raise questions.

According to SBA documents, at the very top of the list with an award of $10 million is QED Hospitality. On its website, the company describes itself as a management group that operates restaurants at hotels in New Orleans, Nashville and Kentucky. CEO Emery Whalen and chef Brian Landry co-own the company that operates Jack Rose restaurant, the Silver Whistle Café, Tin Roof rooftop bar and the Bayou Bar, all inside the Pontchartrain Hotel on St. Charles Avenue.

However, news reports during the first wave of the pandemic highlighted how QED converted into a telehealth business and was able to offer new stay-at-home jobs to its entire 107-person workforce.

As a result of how the funding was delivered to businesses, and which applications were approved, restaurant industry advocates have repeatedly criticized the SBA for a lack of transparency. Read the full story.