Who is to blame for the plight of the St. George case? 

After a decade of trying, advocates of launching the city of St. George have to wonder whether their initiative might die in a Baton Rouge courtroom because of a potentially fatal flaw on the petition that voters approved in 2019.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled on July 14 that the petition failed to spell out both the services that would be supplied by the new city and, crucially, how those services would be financed.

“Although the petition listed the services that would be provided the petition did not provide the necessary information to place citizens of the area to be incorporated on notice of a plan for the provision of those services,” the court says in its 26-page opinion.

The ruling marked the second time the effort was derailed. A 19th Judicial District Court judge did the same on May 31, 2022, after an eight-day trial.

The fact that a little-noticed part of a 1984 state law could end a quest that began in 2013—and which voters approved nearly four years ago by a margin of 54% to 46%—raises questions on just what happened, and whether legal leaders of the St. George push dropped the ball.

Albert Samuels, who chairs the department of political science and geography at Southern University, says residents who gathered thousands of signatures to get the issue on the ballot in October 2019 and other backers have a right to question how the drive unfolded.

“A lot of people spent a lot of time and sweat and tears on it,” says Samuels, who is teaching constitutional law during the fall semester.

However, St. George lawyers dispute the view that they got tripped up on a technical issue. They contend the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal erred in its ruling.

