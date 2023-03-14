Whitney Johnson: How to keep growing, even when resources are limited 

Some businesses think the answer to the current economic uncertainty is to just press pause. They want a clearer picture of what the future holds before making any major moves or investments.

A wait-and-see mentality might seem to make sense financially, but it’s important for businesses (and leaders) to press play, not pause, on growth, writes Disruption Advisors CEO Whitney Johnson in her new leadership column for Business Report.

But how? How do we grow when resources are limited? Through our research and work, we have identified and outlined seven accelerants of growth that will help us navigate our growth curves despite challenging external variables.

Embrace constraints: A bad economy is a powerful constraint. Revenue projections are down; concerns about budget shortfalls are up. But even in good times, we seldom have all we want or perceive we need. Constraints are omnipresent; how we regard them is up to us.

We can view constraints as roadblocks or as guardrails. One prevents progress, the other provides guidance, keeping us on the road through sharp turns. As guardrails, constraints provide the opportunity to maintain speed and navigate unknown or unsafe sections of our road.

Read Johnson’s full column about growth from the latest edition of Business Report, in which she elaborates on embracing constraints and reveals the second accelerant in navigating growth curves.