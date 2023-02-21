Whitney Johnson: How to grow when there’s no where to go 

Sooner or later we all find ourselves reconciling our career dreams and aspirations with the realities of limiting circumstances. In fact, we’ll be among the lucky few if it happens only once in our lifetime, writes Whitney Johnson, CEO of leadership development company Disruption Advisors, in a monthly column for Business Report.

Sometimes in our careers we find ourselves at the top of the learning curve, ready for a new challenge, motivated to move on, but have to stay in place because of finances, family needs or the housing market. But these situations don’t mean growth has to be put on hold, Johnson writes.

First, it’s easy, but unproductive, to resent a situation that’s short on options. For example, Liz O’Donnell suddenly became the caretaker of her parents, both terminally ill. Initially, she resented the obligation and its impact on her time for both her work as the chief content officer of a PR firm and the care of her children. But as she committed herself to her parents’ well-being, she had a change of heart. She grew to view the opportunity as a privilege that promoted great personal growth and insight.

