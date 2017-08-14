Where’s the search for a Baton Rouge Metro Airport director? Don’t bother, some say

Exactly 10 months after Anthony Marino retired from his longtime position as executive director of the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, interim director Ralph Hennessy continues to fill the top post and there’s been no move to conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Marino announced his retirement last fall after 41 years at the airport, 21 of which he served at the helm. At the time, Metro Councilman Trae Welch, the council’s representative on the Airport Commission, said a committee would be formed to conduct a national search.

But that committee was never created, and now Welch says he doesn’t think it’s needed because Hennessy deserves the job on a permanent basis.

