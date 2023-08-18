Where’s Les Miles? Former LSU coach accused of dodging federal court subpoena

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles continues to dodge attempts to make him testify in a former associate athletic director’s lawsuit, court documents show.

Sharon Lewis, who worked in recruiting for the program, alleges her supervisors created a hostile work environment and retaliated against her when she attempted to report Miles’ sexual harassment of a student.

A federal judge in May ruled that Miles, along with several LSU board members and two attorneys who have represented the university, can be compelled to give depositions in the suit. But tracking down Miles to serve the deposition subpoena has been a challenge.

Lewis’ efforts have included hiring a Baton Rouge investigative firm, which identified a $4 million house in Naples, Florida, as Miles’ home. The investigator hired a local process server, who attempted service at 2:17 p.m. on Aug. 7. It was a trash pickup day in Naples, the plaintiff’s filing notes, but there was no trash outside and no answer at the door.

That was only one of several attempts to serve Miles at that address, and the server ended up pasting a copy of the subpoena on the door. Attempts to find Miles at a different Naples address also came up empty.

“In spite of the numerous efforts made, the plaintiff has been unable to trace him to an address where he actually lives,” the filing states. “It appears that Coach Miles may be a resident of a property not bearing his name.”

Lewis is asking the court to compel Peter Ginsberg, Miles’ attorney, to accept the deposition subpoena on the former coach’s behalf.