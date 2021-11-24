Where to shop local in Baton Rouge for Small Business Saturday

While all of the largest retailers in the country are busy promoting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are lots of ways to keep Baton Rouge’s small businesses in mind on Small Business Saturday.

Whether you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done or you just want to treat yourself, the odds are good that you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for while supporting local businesses this Saturday.

If you’re unsure where to start, consider stopping by one of the many pop-up shops and market events going on this weekend. And if you’re just looking to kick off the holiday season by shopping some locally owned businesses, check out this guide to Baton Rouge shops from the 225 archives or inRegister‘s guide to local Black Friday shopping.

Local Pop-Up Mini Holiday Market at Electric Depot

This pop-up market will take place at Electric Depot every Saturday until Christmas, but it kicks off on Small Business Saturday. Here, you’ll be able to peruse local art, food, jewelry and more—a perfect place to start crossing items off your holiday shopping list. The market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Dec. 18.

Shop Small at Rally Cap

With more than 15 local vendors offering everything from coffee and soap to art and jewelry, the Shop Small event at Rally Cap Brewing Company is sure to have something up your alley. Food will be provided by Smoke and Boil, and Rally Cap will be pouring two new beers: the Coconut First Pitch hazy pale ale and BallPark Breakfast stout. The market will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Christmas on Pointe

Bring the kids out to Pointe Marie for plenty of holiday activities such as pictures with Santa, crafts, and holiday favorites on the outdoor movie screen. Meanwhile, you can get some shopping done early at the arts market and wrap things up with music and snacks from local food trucks. Activities begin at 8 a.m., and the arts market runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more and get tickets here.

Small Business Saturday at Fine and Dandy

If you’re up for a short road trip to Gonzales, you might want to consider visiting Fine and Dandy’s Small Business Saturday event. The Fine and Dandy gift shop will host a number of local vendors eager to help put some presents under your tree. Doors open at 10 a.m.

West Baton Rouge Small Business Saturday

The West Baton Rouge Small Business Council is encouraging everyone to shop and dine at local businesses across the river this Saturday. One place you might want to stop by is Court Street Café in Port Allen to peruse the offerings of local makers and boutiques from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was first published by 225 magazine.