Where to participate in Small Business Saturday in Baton Rouge 

Small Business Saturday (held the day after Black Friday) is a great way to give back to the local market during the holiday season. Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts, get in on some exclusive deals and meet the friendly faces independently running businesses in Baton Rouge when shopping small.

To alleviate some of the stress that comes along with holiday shopping, 225 magazine compiled a list of local places that are celebrating Small Business Saturday:

Rally Cap Brewing Company

Local brewery Rally Cap is welcoming over 20 vendors for a Small Business Saturday event. Come grab a beer and browse goods from local artists and makers. If you work up an appetite while shopping, get a bite from Oak & Smoke BBQ Company on-site. There will also be tarot card readings and henna tattoos for entertainment.

Sweet Baton Rouge

Located in Electric Depot, Sweet Baton Rouge celebrates all things local year round. Of course, the shop is also getting in on the fun of Small Business Saturday with some special deals. The shop will open its doors this Saturday at 8 a.m. for the big day. Be one of the first 50 shoppers to receive an exclusive tote bag. Those who make the cut can use the totes in the store once a month for a year to get 40% off purchases.

Local Pop Up Market

Electric Depot will be covered in white tents this Small Business Saturday for a local pop up market. Head over to Government Street to find plenty of local makers set up for this market. Walk through tent after tent to find homemade gifts, art pieces, jewelry and more.

Blush & Rouge Boutique

This Baton Rouge boutique is having a party for this shopping holiday. Local vendors will be bringing everything from permanent jewelry to homemade candies. The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will have a beat the clock sale. The sale starts at 60% off and decreases by 10% each hour.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

This plant shop is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting a dried floral ornament-making party. Stop in to fill a small or large clear, glass bauble with various dried flowers and greenery to add a unique touch to any tree. Small ornaments are $7, and large ones are priced at $12. Along with ornament making, there will be free hot chocolate.

The Market at the Oasis

Head out to Coursey Boulevard for a gathering of local artists and creators at The Market at The Oasis. Shop everything from paintings to plants all in one place. You can also get a great grocery haul out of your trip by shopping for local produce, homemade breads, jams and more.

