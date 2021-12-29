Where to go for New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge 

Bouncing back from last year’s lackluster, and largely virtual, New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Capital Region is preparing for all sorts of out-with-the-old excitement this Friday night.

Head downtown for live music and the red stick drop at the stroke of midnight, throw on your best flapper garb for a Roaring ’20s fête at the Hilton Capitol Center, or revel in some rock ‘n’ roll at Red Stick Social.

Here’s just some of what’s happening on New Year’s Eve as Baton Rouge gets ready to ring in 2022:

Red Stick Revelry

Last year’s Red Stick Revelry was virtual only, so fans of Baton Rouge’s official New Year’s Eve celebration are eager to once again gather in person for the arrival of the new year. When the clock strikes midnight, watch the city’s 9-foot LED red stick drop over Rhorer Plaza in North Boulevard Town Square. Before the countdown, enjoy live music by Press 1 for English and the Michael Foster Project and see a laser light show illuminate the sky. The evening is topped off with fireworks over the Mississippi River.

Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party

Throw on your best glad rags for this celebration of the stylish, sassy Roaring ’20s at the Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center Hotel. Tickets include a five-hour open bar, four of Baton Rouge’s top DJs, areas to mingle, views of the Mississippi River, party favors and the DJ-led countdown to midnight. A VIP upgrade provides access to private ballrooms, restrooms and dance floors, premium liquors and complimentary light hors d’oeuvres. Find more details here.

A Poet’s Dream New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

If you like your New Year’s Eve with an air of mystery, consider Dead Poet Bar’s A Poet’s Dream New Year’s Eve masquerade party, during which well-dressed guests arrive in fancy masks and formal attire. The swanky bar’s NYE fête takes place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and includes 2-for-1 glasses of Veuve Clicquot, as well as $5 glasses of Champagne after midnight. Winners for best-dressed man and woman, and best mask, each receive a $500 Dead Poet gift card.

Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center New Year’s Eve Party

The Crowne Plaza is kicking 2021 to the curb with a New Year’s evening of dinner and dancing. The hotel will prepare an NYE dinner buffet, followed by music from two different acts, The Eddie Smith Band and The Chase Tyler Band. When your appetite returns in the wee hours, there’s a late night breakfast to enjoy.

Southdown Souls featuring Chris LeBlanc at Red Stick Social

Head to Red Stick Social for a New Year’s evening of live entertainment from Southdown Souls featuring beloved local performer Chris LeBlanc. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. The high-energy night includes two sets, one a tribute to the Black Crowes and the other, classic rock-and-roll. Following the live music, a DJ keeps the party going until 2 a.m. Details here.

