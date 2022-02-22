Where to get Mardi Gras treats in Baton Rouge

With one week left until Fat Tuesday, now’s the time to get your king cake fix before the season is over.

If you’re looking for places to get king cakes to enjoy before Mardi Gras day or need to get one for a parade party, here are a few favorite places around town where you can find the iconic dessert:

Eloise Market and Cakery

This new Baton Rouge bakery is cooking up fresh king cakes all week to celebrate the final days of Carnival. Get a traditional cake with cinnamon swirled into sweet dough or change it up with fun fillings like banana pudding, cream cheese and blueberry cheesecake. Order your own cake today on Eloise’s website or stop by the store to get a slice.

La Divina Italian Cafe

Grab one of La Divina’s tiny king cakes when you stop in at this Italian cafe for pasta and paninis. Enjoy the classic cinnamon flavor along with a fun pink-iced creation just in time for the Spanish Town parade. Pair your cake with a scoop of king cake gelato for the ultimate Mardi Gras treat.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

This local bakery is offering king cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors. Choose between a regular or mini-sized cake and decide on what filling you’d like. If you’re feeling bold, try the bakery’s famous king cake cheesecake with cinnamon-flavored cream cheese and a crust made from actual king cake dough.

