Where to get Christmas cookies in Baton Rouge

Christmas cookies are an essential part of any holiday dessert spread. Whether you’re buying a dozen for your family’s cookie decorating contest or putting out a few sugar cookies for Santa Claus, there are a few places in Baton Rouge where you can get your cookie fix before the holidays. These delicious and festive treats will have Santa shimmying back down the chimney for seconds:

Counterspace BR

Whether you need a last-minute dessert or a fun cookie activity to do with the family, Counterspace BR has you covered. You can choose from an assorted cookie box or a cookie decorating kit. For $45 you can get an assorted cookie box that includes 18 cookies in a variety of flavors and colors: ginger molasses, red velvet, chocolate chip, sprinkle and Black & White. The cookie decorating kits are $27 and include a dozen sugar cookies with icing and sprinkles.

Eloise Market and Cakery

Eloise is a new bakery in Baton Rouge that offers beautiful cakes and delicious catering meals (check out our story on it here), but it also has some cookies you may want to include with your holiday desserts. Eloise’s cookies have fun flavors that are sure to please any dinner guest. Stop into the shop and pick from flavors like chocolate chip, German chocolate, s’mores, red velvet and more. Eloise Market and Cakery is on Lee Drive.

Basel’s Market

Take the stress out of cookie decorating by picking up a few pre-iced sugar cookies from Basel’s Market. From Santas and reindeer to ornaments and trees, these cookies are just as decorative as they are delicious. They may look too good to eat, but you can still treat yourself to a sugar cookie or pick up a few to wow your holiday party guests. Basel’s Market is on Highland Road.

