Where Louisiana ranks on list of best states for Black entrepreneurs

Louisiana is the sixth-best state for Black entrepreneurs, according to an analysis by Merchant Maverick, a comparison website that reviews small business software and services.

The Pelican State jumped 14 spots from last year’s No. 20, thanks to its high rate of Black-owned businesses per capita (No. 7) and share of workforce employed by Black-owned businesses (No. 4).

The ranking also factored in Louisiana’s comparatively low cost of living and income tax rates, which were cited as “comfortably low in this small, business-friendly state.”

The only Southern states to place higher than Louisiana were No. 2 Tennessee and No. 5 Georgia. Texas and Florida also made the top 10, ranking No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

