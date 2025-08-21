Where business meets capacity: Capital Region’s top 20 event venues

58,070

That’s the total combined capacity of the Capital Region’s top 20 convention and meeting facilities, according to Business Report’s latest ranking. The Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU holds the top spot again with a capacity of 13,215, followed by the Raising Cane’s River Center with 10,400. The F.G. Clark Activity Center rounds out the top three at 8,000.

The smallest venue on the list is The Mallory in St. Francisville, with a capacity of 750. Only eight of the 20 facilities offer executive centers, while 18 provide food service—most in-house, though some combine with off-site options.

The total exhibit space across all 20 venues exceeds 700,000 square feet, and the number of meeting rooms varies from just one at The Mallory to 25 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Flexibility, capacity and technology remain key differentiators.

Get more business insights with the Business Report Data Center, exclusive for Insiders, with access to current, verified data about companies in the Capital Region.