What to consider when crafting a long-term remote work plan

Virtually all projections anticipate the post-pandemic workforce will be relatively more remote—that is, nearly all firms will experience an increase in remote work relative to their pre-pandemic baseline levels.

As pandemic restrictions ease, company leaders need to make decisions about how to achieve an optimal remote work strategy. Unlike the reactive shift that began abruptly in early 2020, the coming shift can be proactive and intentional. Rather than simply shifting operations “back to normal,” Harvard Business Review is urging is urging leaders to think about how they can leverage recent remote work experiences to intentionally plan for a remote/hybrid workforce in the future.

Here are some questions to ask about your organization, as you make plans for how to best get the job done in a hybrid/remote future:

• What’s the right mix of remote work for your organization? Possible scenarios include a primarily remote, hybrid system (with employees in the office part time, typically two or three days per week), or a primarily in-office setting.

• Are you ready to consider a work from anywhere (WFA) policy? This would enable employees to live anywhere they wish (typically within a defined region) as long as they are able to productively perform their work for the company.

• How can you maintain a strong company culture? Company culture may need to be reinforced or refined as work transitions to more remote/hybrid models.

• Which HR policies will need to be updated?

• What kinds of new training will need to be offered? Companies are increasingly realizing that training in the social and relational aspects of remote work is at least as important as training in technology and company policies.

• How can you consciously engage employees? Research indicates that even small amounts of high-quality social interactions, such as those demonstrating compassion or concern, can lower stress and improve well-being for workers. Read the full story from Harvard Business Review.