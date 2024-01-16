What to know about the frigid weather’s impact on the Capital Region

Officials are continuing to monitor road conditions as the Capital Region grapples with the arctic blast that has settled over the South. Hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday as temperatures are expected to drop as low as 19 degrees overnight. Read more from the National Weather Service.

Anticipating freezing conditions to continue through Wednesday, several local schools have announced they will remain closed until Thursday. See a full list from WBRZ-TV.

The Department of Transportation and Development opened portions of Interstate 10, Interstate 12 and Interstate 110 on Tuesday afternoon. Interstate 10 westbound remains closed at the Mississippi River bridge. See a map of interstate conditions from 511La .

Because of the weather, garbage and recyclable collections have been suspended in the city-parish. The North Landfill is also closed.

City-parish buildings are closed today. However, libraries will remain open and operate as warming centers with normal business hours. It is currently unclear whether city-parish buildings will be open on Wednesday.

While the Capital Area Transit System resumed its bus service Tuesday morning, several routes remain closed because of unsafe road conditions—including on Florida Boulevard, Essen Lane and Airline Highway. See a map of route closures .

The city-parish’s department of maintenance has salted several of Baton Rouge’s bridges and overpasses, including:

North Boulevard overpass

Joor Road (North of Hooper Road)

Jones Creek Road

Sherwood Forest (two locations)

Old Hammond Highway (Jones Creek)

Old Hammond Highway (Lively Bayou)

Corporate Boulevard

Bluebonnet Road (Bayou Fountain)

Lee Drive (Bayou Duplantier)

Lee Drive (Highland/Burbank)

O’Neal Lane (two locations)

Perkin Road (College/Bluebonnet Boulevard)

Siegen Lane railroad overpass with off-ramp

Pecue Road

Starring Lane

Stumberg Lane

Central Thruway at Hamilton

College Drive at golf course