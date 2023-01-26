What the NFL playoffs have in common with tech layoffs 

To understand the forces behind the recent layoffs that have ravaged the tech industry, it helps to start with a surprising decision by one San Francisco-area organization, The Wall Street Journal reports.

At the end of last year’s National Football League draft, with 261 players off the board and time running out, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purday with the last pick in the draft. Purdy came into the season as the team’s third-string quarterback but ended up as the starter due to injuries—and the 49ers haven’t lost since.

Purdy’s story shows that even in professional sports, where performance is neatly quantified into numbers for anyone to scrutinize, the market for talent remains inefficient. Football teams have never had so much data to guide them. They are still prone to all sorts of cognitive biases that distort their hiring and firing decisions.

The consequences of human psychology can be found in many other workplaces and Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, says the brutal rounds of tech layoffs can also be explained by irrational behavior.

The reason workers are losing their jobs is not economic concerns, Pfeffer says. He says that many of the top firms are simply imitating one another.

A herd mentality is what brought them to this position to begin with as tech companies hired droves of workers over the past few years, Pfeffer says.