What small business owners are saying about their economic prospects

Six in 10 owners of small and midsized businesses say they are highly optimistic about their company’s prospects despite remaining cautious about the national economy, according to the latest PNC Economic Outlook survey.

The gap between optimism for their company versus the broader national economy is a difference of 34 percentage points, nearly double the historic average of 18 percentage points measured in the 21 years the survey has been conducted.

The results reveal that leaders are expecting a better overall business environment with nearly two-thirds (63%) expressing belief that business conditions in the U.S. will improve in the next six months and a majority (58%) believing that sales will increase in the same timeframe.

Less than half (47%) anticipate supplier prices to go up in the next six months, down from 53% last fall and returning to a level similar from a year ago (46%).

They also believe supply chain concerns are declining, with more businesses expecting supply chain timeliness to improve compared to six months ago.

However, hiring challenges remain. More than one-third (36%) of businesses actively hiring say it has become harder to hire qualified candidates in the past six months. Read the full report.