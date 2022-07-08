What should companies tell their employees about abortion?

Louisiana now can enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued today.

What that may mean for businesses in Louisiana, many already struggling to attract and retain young professionals, is unclear. Doreen Matthes, a former human resources professional who now teaches about and researches the subject for LSU, says this single policy change is unlikely to make a huge difference for most Capital Region organizations.

Still, Matthes says companies may want to consider whether the change matters enough to their workforce to make a statement about it, to explain what relevant benefits the company offers, and consider whether policy changes are warranted. This may be a different calculation for a marketing firm that employs a lot of young women versus an industrial contractor, for example.

“At the end of the day, communication matters,” Matthes says.

For companies that self-fund their health insurance, adding benefits for employees who want to travel to another state to get an abortion could be a simple matter. Increasing employer contributions to health savings accounts and adding additional paid time off could help employees that want to seek an abortion without the employer needing to know, she notes.

According to the Society of Human Resource Management Research Institute, while leaders of most companies have not weighed in on the demise of Roe v. Wade, benefits that companies have offered or considered offering include:

PTO to access services or attend marches;

Relief funds to access care;

Travel expense benefits;

Company matches for donations to abortion rights groups.

Also today, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that, in part, pushes back against efforts to limit access to federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access abortion services.