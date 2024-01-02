What is the current state of entrepreneurship in America? 

It was the year of the AI boom and the IPO drought, of still-too-high inflation yet startling economic strength, of return-to-office resolutions and resentment. Entrepreneurship also remained alive and well in 2023.

That said, headwinds, culture conundrums, and fundraising woes continue to challenge business leaders, Inc. reports.

Entrepreneurship reached a 15-year high in the summer of 2020, and business creation remained “historically elevated through mid-2023,” according to a paper from Ryan Decker of the Federal Reserve Board and John Haltiwanger of the University of Maryland.

Despite the spike in new companies, small business optimism has remained below the 50-year average for the past 22 months, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

Inc. has put together a scoreboard for the state of entrepreneurship, starting with the economy and detailing the impact of AI and changing access to capital. Check the score here.