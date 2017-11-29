What happened to the CATS watchdog: Together Baton Rouge?

WATCHDOG: Edgar Cage and his fellow Together Baton Rouge members told voters they would make sure CATS honored its pre-tax promises. (Photo by Brian Baiamonte)

When Together Baton Rouge was campaigning for CATS’ proposed 10.6-mill property tax in 2012, the grassroots community organization promised to hold the bus system accountable for everything it vowed to do in return for a $16-million-a-year dedicated funding stream.

TBR even drew up a report card on which to grade CATS four times a year, including such things as improving route efficiency, reducing trip times, increasing the number of routes, adding more shelters, stops and signage, and keeping the buses running on time.

But TBR never issued the quarterly report cards it promised. In fact, it issued just four annual report cards between 2012 and 2015, and it has been more than two years since the last one came out.

What happened?

TBR lead organizer Broderick Bagert says the organization never intended to monitor CATS for the long haul. Rather, once TBR was satisfied CATS was making progress towards its goals, TBR took a back seat.

“We knew the perpetual, long-term work of tracking an agency’s accountability was work for the board and the community,” Bagert says. “We said were going to do it for three years and we did it for three years.”

Bagert says TBR was satisfied at the time of its last report card in July 2015 that CATS was “beginning to turn a corner.” In that report, CATS scored two As, an A-, three Cs and an F—the latter of which was for failing to have any new placards or signage at bus stops with route information.

In terms of a grade-point average, that amounts to roughly a C, arguably, not an indication that the agency was “beginning to turn a corner.”

But TBR’s Edgar Cage, who has worked more directly on the CATS issue in recent years than Bagert, says TBR has kept up with CATS and is still paying attention to what the agency is doing.

Though TBR has become more active of late in larger issues of economic justice and in campaigning for changes to the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Cage says the organization has not forgotten about CATS.

“We’re in communication with them about the issues and the services that they deliver,” he says. “I think everyone will agree there has been great improvement as far as the routes, the dependability of the service and customer service.”

But state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, a frequent critic of CATS while on the Metro Council, questions why TBR has backed away from keeping close tabs on an agency it promised the taxpayers it would hold accountable.

“Together Baton Rouge had a lot to say about CATS and score cards and then they dropped it like a hot potato,” Marcelle says. “They were so hot and heavy on (former CATS CEO) Brian Marshall and now it’s like, ‘OK, we’re outta this.’ That kind of threw me for a loop. They were supposed to be the ones looking out for our tax dollars.”

Cage says TBR could still go back to issuing report cards, quarterly or even twice a year. But he says at this point, there’s no need, adding, “When you don’t hear anything about CATS, that’s a positive.”