What eight people who quit their jobs are doing one year later

The Great Resignation neared its peak one year ago when more than 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs. Some left for higher pay, while others set off for new careers or whole new lifestyles, The Washington Post reports.

People changed their jobs, their cities and their lives, ushering in one of the greatest reshufflings in U.S. workforce history.

Twelve months later, the magnitude of those decisions is sinking in. Job openings are shrinking and economic anxiety persists over what’s next. The long-term effects of COVID-19 are still not fully understood, as an estimated 4 million people are missing from the workforce, according to the Brookings Institution. Either the labor market has not fully healed, or this is the new normal.

