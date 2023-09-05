What EBR is saying in regard to timing for the traffic signal overhaul

East Baton Rouge Parish is working on a major traffic signal overhaul meant to make drivers’ commute times consistent and predictable.

While difficulties getting all the needed equipment have slowed the project, the work along the parish’s 17 major traffic corridors should be complete by the time the state transportation department closes one lane in each direction while widening Interstate 10, Transportation Director Fred Raiford says.

“We should be ready to go with the corridors in the first quarter of next year,” he says. “That doesn’t mean all the signals in the parish will be ready, but it’ll be very close.”

The estimated total cost of the new system, funded through MovEBR, is about $40 million, though the final cost likely will be a little higher. The project’s key component is some 176 miles of fiber, Raiford notes.

Upon completion, all 470 signals will be connected and centrally managed in real time, officials say. Staff will be able to adjust signal timing to account for wrecks, special events, construction and emergency evacuations without having to send a crew to the signals. That doesn’t mean drivers will breeze through an uninterrupted series of green lights, but they should be able to predict—and plan for—how long a trip will take.