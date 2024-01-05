What does Kim Mulkey think about the new NCAA TV deal? 

LSU women’s basketball and Iowa set a women’s basketball record for viewership rating in the 2023 NCAA championship contest at 9.9 million, and those numbers gave more significance to the ongoing negotiations between the NCAA and prospective television partners for the rights to broadcast women’s college basketball.

This week, just before LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and LSU took down Missouri on Thursday, the NCAA announced a new, eight-year deal with ESPN.

