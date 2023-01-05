What culinary trends can Baton Rouge expect to see this year? 

The dawning of the new year is here, bringing reflection and anticipation in all aspects of life, including what we’ll eat and drink. Each year as the calendar turns, industry professionals give forthcoming trends a lot of thought, hoping to calibrate their operations with customers’ evolving preferences.

Here’s what experts near and far say we should expect on our plates, in our glasses, and on the bill in 2023:

The year’s hot new flavors

Among the new flavors you should expect to see this year is brine, or marine-inspired flavors like those found in oysters, kelp and uni, speculates The New York Times.

Meanwhile, The Food Network anticipates tamarind will be the ingredient of the year, a claim that squares with the expectations of culinary producer Jay Ducote. “Ingredient-wise, I think we’ll see a rapid rise of some fruit ingredients like dates and tamarind,” Ducote says. “They’ve been in our pantries for a while, but now everyone is familiar enough with them to add them to menus for interesting sweetness or bitterness.”

Snack of 2023?

Meanwhile, The New York Times purports that chicken skins will be the snack of the year, so it’s possible we’ll see more of this cousin to traditional pork cracklins on local menus. You can already buy fresh chicken cracklin at Ronnie’s Boudin & Cracklin House and Chris’s Specialty Foods, and, in the past, it’s been featured as a garnish on dishes at Overpass Merchant and other local restaurants.

The search for cheap(er) eats

Elsewhere in national roundups, we see consumers leaning toward frugality, expressed through conscious supermarket shopping as well as the search for affordable options at favorite eateries. City Group Hospitality managing partner Stephen Hightower agrees. “We’re going to see chefs looking for more cost-effective ways to make dishes shine, like highlighting one vegetable rather than using three,” he says. “We may see this in shareable plates, smaller portions and chefs getting creative with fewer ingredients.”

It’s the experience

But on the flip side, consumers will also look for dining out to provide an uplifting, experiential component. That could mean desserts prepared tableside, inspired outdoor spaces or playful features like Jubans’ photo booth and The Supper Club’s nightly DJ.

Quick and nutritious

Fast-casual dining will continue to grow, but consumers will look for healthier options in this space, speculates Galen Iverstine, who relocated and expanded his nose-to-tail butcher shop, Iverstine Farms Butcher, last year. “Consumers are looking for quality proteins,” Iverstine says. “Our beef jerky and beef snack sticks are growing in popularity. Individuals have more access to information on nutritional values of foods and are starting to eat according to their personal nutritional needs.” On the other end of the spectrum, Overpass Merchant operator Nick Hufft sees vegetables taking a more prominent role. “Veggies will continue coming to center stage,” he says. “I think eating healthier is not just for the new year anymore.”

Read the full story from the latest edition of 225 magazine.