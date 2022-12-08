What companies need to know before laying off employees 

Traditionally, employers resort to layoffs during difficult times to save money. Companies continue to cling to the idea that reducing staff will provide the best, fastest, or easiest solution to financial problems.

However, according to academic research, the cost savings of a layoff can sometimes be overshadowed by bad publicity, loss of knowledge, weakened engagement, higher voluntary turnover, and lower innovation, all of which hurt profits in the long run, Harvard Business Review reports.

To make intelligent and humane staffing decisions—even layoffs—in today’s economic turmoil, leaders must first understand three recent trends:

Word travels fast—Whether companies want it this way or not, communication is simultaneously internal and external, spreading from employees to social media, journalists, and trade media that serve specific industries and the people who work in them.

Corporate decision-making is under a microscope—In the past, a company’s decision to eliminate positions may have been protested by a small group of labor rights advocates. Today, thanks to social media, anyone can challenge workforce reduction decisions.

The pandemic showed that companies have other options—Layoffs are best used when you need to restructure or make permanent changes. In a temporary downturn, furloughs and in-company reassignments, underpinned by effective performance management, may be a better option. Read the full story.