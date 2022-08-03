What businesses need to know as COVID cases rise

Every time you think it’s safe to hatch plans and put COVID-19 behind you, another variant crops up to spoil your efforts.
This time it’s the BA.5 variant, a subvariant of Omicron and the virus’s most transmissible version to date, with case numbers rising in Louisiana.
Here are a few things businesses must factor in to keep employees safe, according to Inc.:
- While a majority of people believe the worst of the pandemic is over, according to a March poll from the nonprofit health care policy researcher Kaiser Family Foundation, many people still think pandemic restrictions are a good idea. But because most cities are unlikely to bring back mask mandates or other protective measures used earlier in the pandemic, keeping employees safe is up to employers themselves.
- Keep up to date on local transmission levels, so you know the risk for employees.
- Ensure employees are aware of any new office protocols. Whether you’re cleaning spaces more often, or have sanitation stations set up, let employees know. Read the full story.