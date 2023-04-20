What Baton Rouge-area hospitals are doing to combat nurse shortage

As the nationwide nursing shortage continues, Baton Rouge-area hospitals are grappling with how to fill open positions.

As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week, some of the nation’s largest hospital systems are using apps similar to ride-hailing technology to attract scarce nurses. An app from ShiftKey lets workers bid for shifts, while another, CareRev, helps hospitals adjust pay to match supply, lowering rates for popular shifts and raising them to entice nurses to work overnight or holidays.

Local institutions Ochsner Baton Rouge, Woman’s Hospital and Baton Rouge General are not using apps to fill positions, but they are each making adjustments to fill the positions. Our Lady of the Lake did not respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.

Dianne Teal, Ochsner’s chief nursing officer, says the medical system pays an extra shift differential for key roles and hard-to-fill shifts. Depending on the day and any number of other variables, Ochsner has around 65 openings for nurses.

Lynne Bunch, communications coordinator for Woman’s Hospital, says that while the hospital doesn’t use the mobile apps, it’s continuing to decrease its need for contract or agency staff. Woman’s currently has 49 vacancies spanning 11 nursing units, less than 5% of Woman’s nursing workforce.

At Baton Rouge General, there are about 70 open nursing positions, according to communications manager Katie Johnston, and the hospital has hired roughly 200 nurses over the past six months.

“We aren’t using these apps, but our recruiting strategy has focused on building an internal agency, and it’s been successful so far,” Johnston says. “This internal agency is a pool of nurses with contracts who could have taken an out-of-state travel job, but instead stay on in our system, with flexible hours and the ability to work in different areas around the hospital. Using this strategy, we’ve been able to significantly reduce our number of travel nurses.”

Many nurses retired or left the field as a result of challenges from the pandemic, while other nurses switched hospitals for jobs with either higher pay or more flexible schedules. Nurse employment dropped by more than 100,000 workers between 2020 and 2021, the largest decline in four decades of available data, according to a study in the journal Health Affairs.