Welcome to Baton Rouge: Home to nation’s third-highest sales tax rate

Those making purchases in Baton Rouge are paying some of the highest sales tax rates in the country, a new Tax Foundation report finds.

The combined 10% rate in Baton Rouge—5% to the state and 5% levied locally—ranks the city third in the country for the highest sales tax.

Long Beach, California, and Chicago, Illinois, are tied for the highest sales tax rates in the U.S., at 10.25%. Baton Rouge is joined by New Orleans, Birmingham and Montgomery at third on the list with 10% rates.

The news is hardly surprising, especially after lawmakers temporarily raised the state sales tax by a penny last year. The budget-balancing move gave Louisiana the highest combined sales tax rate in America. That penny is scheduled to sunset next summer, when lawmakers face a fiscal cliff of more than $1 billion in expired revenue. Extending the penny sales tax has been floated as a possible solution.

