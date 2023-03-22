Weight loss drugs provide new tools for Pennington to tackle obesity

Experts from five prestigious institutions recently visited Baton Rouge’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center to review the center’s performance and opportunities.

They will issue a formal report in the coming weeks that will be shared with Pennington stakeholders. One takeaway from those discussions: New drugs such as Ozempic provide new tools in the fight against obesity, and Pennington’s decades of experience in obesity research could put the local institution at the forefront of new developments.

“We really have the pole position here as an institute to tackle the obesity problem that exists across the world,” says John Kirwan, executive director at Pennington.

The advisory committee also came away impressed with the center’s community outreach efforts, Kirwan says. Examples include an event planned for this Saturday focused on the health needs of Black seniors.

The Executive Advisory Committee members that met at Pennington are :

Rudy Leibel, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Molecular Genetics and the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center at the Columbia University Medical Center.

Lee Kaplan, director of the the Obesity, Metabolism, and Nutrition Institute in Boston.

Harriet Wallberg-Henriksson, professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Serpil Erzurum, chief research and academic officer at the Cleveland Clinic and chair of the Lerner Research Institute.

Philipp Scherer, professor and director of the Touchstone Diabetes Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Kirwan says Ozempic has been shown to be safe and effective. The biggest issue is the cost: about $1,500 per month, which is out of the reach of many of the people who most need it.

