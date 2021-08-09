Wedding industry dealing with leftover pandemic demand

From venues to flower suppliers, the wedding industry is dealing with pent-up demand after a year of canceled ceremonies.

Baton Rouge venues like The Lyceum downtown and Oak Lodge have seen a huge increase in wedding bookings in the past few weeks, staff at both say.

Both Oak Lodge and its sister property, Parc 73, have been busy, says Kendall Denney, director of operations. Parc 73 does not have an open Saturday for weddings from January to June 2022, she says.

Weekends in October, December and July are already fully booked at The Lyceum, says Sydney Vidrine, event and sales manager. There has also been an increase in events booked further in advance, she says.

Heroman’s has had a 25%-30% increase in wedding flower orders since before the pandemic to now, owner David Heroman says, something he attributes to a year’s worth of weddings being fit into a smaller time frame.

Vidrine is also noticing bigger budgets for weddings.

“People are more willing to spend more money now,” she says, “since they’ve been waiting for so long.”

This is all part of a larger trend across the U.S., Axios reports, and the pandemic wedding drought has made the industry busier than it has been in decades. The surge is projected to peak in 2022, when there will be an estimated 2.5 million weddings, the most the U.S. has seen since 1984.

Denney thinks demand will continue. Oak Lodge was seeing higher sales in January-March 2020, right before the pandemic, she says. Vidrine thinks the increase will continue through summer 2022.

On the other hand, Heroman thinks the demand is just a bubble left over from the pandemic, and that the wedding business will go back to normal once the backlog eases.