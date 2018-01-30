How the Water Campus could further soften the downtown office market

As of this week, the Water Campus has three buildings open and is soon beginning work on another multi-tenant office building—the first of several planned for the development.

Given the current Baton Rouge office market trends is toward suburban garden-style offices—rather than multi-tenant downtown towers—local real estate agents expect ongoing construction at the Water Campus to contribute to a softer market downtown.

“I think it’s really good to have all those industries and companies that are working on coastal restoration together. From that standpoint it’s fabulous,” says Brandon Pesnell, of Houston-based Transwestern Commercial Services. “It’s had a negative impact on the market as a whole.”

Daily Report has the full story.