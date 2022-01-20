Want to know what your co-workers earn? It may get easier to find out

Pay transparency’s days as a taboo subject are numbered.

Openly sharing the salaries of employees could soon become the norm at companies big and small, as employers look to create more equitable workplaces where people in comparable roles are paid similar wages.

That’s according to LinkedIn’s 2022 list of big ideas that could change the world, an annual feature sourced from CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

Here’s why even broader adoption is expected this year, according to Inc. :