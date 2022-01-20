Want to know what your co-workers earn? It may get easier to find out

Pay transparency’s days as a taboo subject are numbered.
Openly sharing the salaries of employees could soon become the norm at companies big and small, as employers look to create more equitable workplaces where people in comparable roles are paid similar wages.
That’s according to LinkedIn’s 2022 list of big ideas that could change the world, an annual feature sourced from CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.
Here’s why even broader adoption is expected this year, according to Inc. :
- The momentum behind fighting gender and racial inequities will grow in 2022, Diane Domeyer, a managing director at human resources consultancy Robert Half, shared with LinkedIn.
- Companies that embrace pay transparency will likely have an easier time finding and retaining workers amid the Great Resignation and through the rest of the year.
- Transparency on salaries has reached a tipping point. With an increase in legislation prohibiting companies from discussing pay history with prospective employees during recruitment, salary transparency is likely to follow. Read the full story.