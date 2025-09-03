Walking tall: After the multibillion-dollar sale of H&E Equipment, John Engquist is far from finished.

Back in July, a task force of high-profile public servants and subject matter experts met to discuss the dire state of early childhood education in East Baton Rouge Parish. The meeting, hosted by the YWCA, gathered Mayor-President Sid Edwards, East Baton Rouge School System Superintendent LaMont Cole and other power brokers who each began by sharing their names and affiliations.

One familiar member of the group was a towering local businessman with an imposing presence.

“John Engquist,” he said. “Unemployed.”

Chuckles followed the self-deprecating quip, which revealed a light-hearted side to the once LSU basketball player and wildly successful entrepreneur known for gut instincts and succinct wisdom.

Technically, Engquist was indeed unemployed, having completed the sale of his Baton Rouge-based company, H&E Equipment Services, for around $5 billion in June.

But at 71, Engquist is far from finished.

He’s doubling down on community projects he believes could bring about a tectonic shift in Baton Rouge—a place that friends and family say he loves fiercely. He’s also not done with business, continuing work as a real estate developer while also launching a new investment venture called Engquist Capital this summer with sons Ryan, president of Level Homes, and John Jr., who was part of H&E’s leadership. Engquist recently moved into a stylish new office on Jefferson Highway.

There was no question that Engquist would eschew traditional retirement following H&E’s acquisition, says Marty Engquist, his wife of 51 years and a community leader at the helm of Plan Baton Rouge III.

“I asked him after the sale if he was going to use our home office for his projects,” she says. “And he said, ‘No. I’ve gotten up every day of my life and gone to an office and I’m not stopping now.’”

The pace might be more relaxed, but for Engquist it’s no less urgent as he shifts his lens from day-to-day business to initiatives that he believes will break Baton Rouge’s logjam of complacency.

“He is totally committed to helping this community leverage opportunities to become not a good city, but a great city,” says close friend and frequent business partner Charles Landry.

Engquist sits at some of the region’s most influential tables, including the boards of the Tiger Athletic Foundation and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, where he’s known for spartan comments that pack a punch.

“When he talks, the room listens,” FMOLHS President and CEO E.J. Kuiper says. “John has a strategic focus that’s always centered on improving the communities we serve, and an ability to look at where we should be three, five and 10 years from now.”

Representing TAF, Engquist is leading one of the region’s most talked about and complex quality-of-life projects—a proposed 15,000-seat arena that would replace LSU’s aging Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two years in the making, the mammoth undertaking is designed to attract live entertainment that currently passes Baton Rouge by. It could be greenlit this fall, pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“There was no better person to lead it,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward says. “It would be a dream hire if I were doing a search for an employee. More than anyone, John has the vision to see this as a catalyst for the state, the region and the community, and most importantly, for LSU.”

The arena project is serendipitously timed with two unrelated but complementary projects that Engquist also sees as musts: a reimagining of the River Center to become a conference center and headquarters hotel and the redevelopment of BREC’s Memorial Stadium into a multifaceted sports complex that could attract professional soccer and baseball teams.

“Any one of these could be transformational for Baton Rouge,” Engquist says. “But when you combine them, it’s an absolute game changer. It’s just amazing what it would do for this city.”

The why

As Landry tells it, Engquist’s natural curiosity draws him into the fine points—details and issues that many prominent business leaders might overlook.

“I talk to John multiple times a day, and the vast majority of our conversations don’t have much to do with the businesses that we share,” Landry says. “It typically involves some issue in the community that John is interested in and wants to learn more about or is upset about and wants to understand what can be done to fix it.”

Baton Rouge’s early childhood education plight is one of those, first capturing Engquist’s attention in 2017. While working on his Zachary traditional neighborhood development, Americana, Engquist was approached by Kidz Karousel child care center founder Tessa Holloway, who wanted to open a facility in the TND.

Holloway, a no-nonsense businesswoman and tireless early childhood advocate, told Engquist about research from the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children stating that more than 15,000 children from birth to age 4 in East Baton Rouge Parish lack access to early childhood education, forcing them into an unwinnable game of catch-up from the day they start school.

The two hit it off instantly. Engquist sold Holloway land at an affordable price, offering to finance part of the new location on a handshake. They have since become close personal friends as well as business partners on two additional Kidz Karousel centers. Another is planned for Engquist’s Rouzan development. They talk almost daily and have lunch several times a week, Holloway says.

“I think John was very much drawn to me because I didn’t know anything about him,” she says. “There was no pretense.”

Engquist has become a business mentor to Holloway, while she has deepened his knowledge about race and disenfranchised communities. The pair are working with other community leaders to find solutions to the region’s lack of early childhood education and its myriad ripple effects.

“When these young kids show up to kindergarten, they have no social skills, and they don’t know their numbers or letters. They’re doomed,” Engquist says. “The incarceration rates on these kids going forward are staggering, and we’ve got to find a solution for that. We’ve got to fix that. If we fix it, it really moves the needle, not just a little bit, but a lot.”

Fighting the ‘negative narrative’

Friends and family members say it would be hard to find a more die-hard Baton Rougean than Engquist.

He moved to the city in the second grade from east Texas when his father started the heavy equipment business, Head & Engquist.

After graduating from Baton Rouge High School, Engquist attended LSU and was a member of the men’s basketball team under head coach Dale Brown. He left after his sophomore year to go work for his father’s company full time. Like other major decisions over the course of his life, this one was made with crisp certainty.

“I loved being at LSU. I loved playing basketball, but basketball was always a game to me,” he says. “From a very young age I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to work in my dad’s business.”

He worked his way up, eventually buying out his father in 1995. Within a few years, he saw an opportunity to grow the business significantly with a capital partner. The company, renamed H&E, went public in 2006, ultimately expanding to 169 locations across 29 states.

Engquist also got involved in real estate development when he became an investor in son Ryan Engquist’s company Level Homes.

When the housing market bubble burst in 2008, John Engquist provided a cash infusion that stabilized the company and allowed it to take advantage of depressed real estate prices nationwide.

Over the course of his adult life, Ryan Engquist says he has watched his father deploy a combination of savvy and old-school values.

“He’s tenacious. He’s quick to make decisions. I think his instincts are always spot on,” he says. “But above all, he believes in sticking to your word and doing what you say you’re going to do. I think that was certainly true at H&E and in the real estate business.”

Selling H&E earlier this year was “brutal,” John Engquist says. It had operated under the same family management for 64 years, and son John Jr. was the CEO-apparent. “The decision to sell the company,” Enquist says, “was the toughest I’ve ever had in my life.”

But there was no question it was the right one, he’s quick to add. H&E was at a crossroads. A smaller company than its publicly traded peers, it was the last big acquisition opportunity in the sector.

“It wasn’t like we could go make a big acquisition to materially change our scale,” Engquist says. Moreover, H&E didn’t offer specialty rentals, an important service in today’s rental industry.

Baton Rouge proud

Even as one of the top five heavy equipment rental companies in the U.S., there was no question H&E would remain in the Capital City.

“Keeping the company in Baton Rouge was extremely important to him,” Ryan Engquist says. “He’s very passionate about giving back to the city and state, and a lot of his decisions have revolved around that.”

Along with Baton Rouge’s unique culture and people, John Engquist points to strong health care and petrochemical sectors, a beloved flagship university on an upward trajectory and a riverfront whose potential has yet to be realized as just a few of the city’s many assets.

However, he acknowledges a well-established tendency among residents to complain about crime, blight, traffic and inefficiency. Somewhere in Baton Rouge’s past, he says, it became fashionable to publicly lament the city’s shortcomings.

“Look, this negative narrative that is overtaking this town is a real problem,” he says. “We’ve got a lot of problems we’ve got to deal with, but they’re not unique to Baton Rouge.”

His longtime personal strategy has been to act quietly and decisively on issues he finds compelling. Lately, he’s become more vocal.

“I think the community needs to get more involved,” he says. “And I think we’ve got to find projects that can make a difference.”

Betting on the arena

One of those is the LSU arena, a $400 million, developer-funded project that replaces an aging PMAC with a new facility. The project also includes a state-of-the-art sports medicine research district and an entertainment district with two hotels. Engquist says the project will make Baton Rouge more competitive in attracting live entertainment.

“We get nothing in this city right now—Lafayette and Monroe are getting more acts than we are—and this is an opportunity to change that in a big way,” he says. “It’s good for LSU to have a new basketball arena, but this is also a project that would be transformational for Baton Rouge and the state. This is a deal we need desperately.”

The project hasn’t been without controversy. Oak View Group, the sole finalist and one of the few development firms capable of building a project this size, saw CEO Timothy J. Leiweke indicted this summer in Texas on a federal conspiracy charge, accused of being involved in a bid-rigging scheme related to construction of the Moody Center arena at the University of Texas in Austin. He has since stepped down from the position. But Engquist insists that doesn’t change the company’s suitability to develop the arena.

“Oak View has not lost an investor or a project, and they have an incredibly strong balance sheet,” he says. “They generate a lot of cash flow and are the best developer on the planet to do this project.”

There’s also been some public concern about a proposed sales tax rebate for the developer—as well as naming rights for the facility, which could be secured by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, already a significant LSU partner.

“I think the naysayers just don’t understand what we’re doing here,” he says. “It’s not costing LSU or Baton Rouge anything. We’re not giving up anything, but we’re getting a whole lot, and that’s what’s misunderstood.”

Out of the limelight

From time to time over Engquist’s life, everyday pursuits have unlocked frontiers he could never have predicted. His work as a developer led to a profound interest in local inequities in early childhood education. In another instance, a small act sprouted into a multimillion-dollar foundation that supports children with cancer.

In 1994, one of Engquist’s H&E employees asked if a friend’s 11-year-old cancer-stricken son could spend an afternoon fishing at the Engquists’ East Feliciana property, a sprawling swath where the family escaped on weekends to enjoy their greatest collective joy—the outdoors.

“The little boy caught an 8-pound bass,” recalls Marty Engquist. “Even though he was going through chemo and didn’t feel good. But he was so happy to be out there, and we just all had a great time.”

Four kids with cancer came the following year. Soon, John found himself raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and serving on one of its boards. The first Saturday in May became a recurring date to host a growing number of youth cancer patients, and the family formed the Dream Day Foundation to run it. Today, 175 children, along with seven of their friends and family members, attend a full day packed with fishing, a petting zoo and other outdoor activities on the Engquists’ property.

“It’s our family’s favorite day of the year,” Marty Engquist says.

Engquist’s name is nowhere on the foundation’s website nor its origin story.

“A lot of people have no idea how involved Mr. John is,” says Level Homes managing partner Todd Waguespack, who considers Engquist a mentor. “That kind of generosity and heart is a powerful example.”

After a career that lasted more than five decades, Engquist is getting used to a new rhythm. There’s more time to escape to his Clinton-area retreat with his grandkids and beloved black labs, Merle and Juke, or to leave town for duck hunting or marlin fishing. A lifetime of hard work has earned Engquist the right to relish the good life.

But that’s not what gets him out of bed in the morning.