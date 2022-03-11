Walk-On’s signs multi-restaurant deal with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney 

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced it has signed a multi-restaurant development agreement with Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

As part of the agreement, new franchisee Swinney will open new restaurants in the Carolinas, where Walk-On’s already has locations in Fayetteville and Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Swinney will work with Charlotte-based Pavilion Group, a development company that already owns multiple Walk-On’s locations.

Swinney, who has led Clemson to two national championships, says the story of Walk-On’s resonates with him as a former walk-on wide receiver at the University of Alabama.

The restaurant agreement comes on the heels of Walk-On’s opening a new corporate office in Atlanta in the first quarter of this year to support its rapid growth and hiring. Walk-On’s currently has 61 restaurants and another 100 in various stages of development. In Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s co-founder Brandon Landry is also planning an upscale restaurant concept for Perkins Road. See the announcement.