Walk-On’s sells catering business to Wayne Stabiler Companies

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has sold its catering business to Wayne Stabiler Companies, founder and CEO Brandon Landry says. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move, says Landry, allows Walk-On’s to concentrate on its growing restaurant business and franchise operations. Once the acquisition is complete—a process expected to take several months—the catering business will transition over to Stabiler’s existing companies, Catering Cajun and Le Creole.

Walk-On’s decided internally to sell the business, Landry says. When Walk-On’s first established the catering operations, the company’s restaurant business was not growing as it is now. It also was not involved in franchising. The sale, he adds, presented an excellent opportunity for all involved.

Walk-On’s operates 13 restaurants in Louisiana, including four in Baton Rouge and three in Texas. Additional locations are planned for Alexandria and Gonzales as well as Texas locations in San Antonio and Waco.

Stabiler, a well-known restaurateur, owns Stab’s Steak & Seafood on Jefferson Highway, The Little Village restaurants, and Palermo Ristorante.