Walk-On’s launches national NIL program for walk-on athletes

Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced it is launching a new “Walk-On of the Week” program that will award name, image and likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country.

Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand’s growing family of athletes, alongside brand co-owner Drew Brees and franchisee Dak Prescott.

“We created this program to highlight the real magic of sports—the underdog,” says Brandon Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On’s, in a prepared statement. “Walk-on athletes endure the same grueling workouts as the scholarship players and in many cases, work jobs to help pay for school. With NIL changing the landscape of collegiate athletics, we want to make sure that walk-ons aren’t left out and receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Within the program, Walk-On’s will partner with walk-on athletes to share their story through the brand’s social media channels. Walk-On’s plans to showcase the best stories from college athletes across the country, from all sports and divisions, male and female, with new NIL deals awarded to walk-ons through the end of 2021.

Walk-On’s has also partnered with Baton Rouge-based MatchPoint Connection, a mobile app that allows prospective athletes to apply for the “Walk-On of the Week” program. Once registered, athletes can submit their partnership proposal directly from their phones. See the announcement.