Wages still rising across US but pace slowing

A closely watched indicator that tracks what employers pay workers in wages and benefits rose 1.2% last quarter, the Labor Department said today, a cooler pace than in the prior quarter.

The Employment Cost Index shows that wage growth is still hot, but it also suggests that the Federal Reserve’s fear of a wage-price spiral is, so far, not playing out as inflation pressure builds across the economy, Axios reports.

Compared to a year ago, the index shows compensation among all civilian workers rose 5% in the third quarter, slightly slower than the 5.1% in June.

For private-sector workers, compensation costs rose 1.1% last quarter, compared to 1.5% in the second quarter. Read the full story.