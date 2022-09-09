Visual effects production studio Crafty Apes awarded grant from Epic Games

Crafty Apes, the visual effects company that opened a production facility in Celtic Studios in March 2020, has been awarded an Epic MegaGrant by Epic Games, maker of the 3D rendering software Unreal Engine.

According to the announcement, the Epic MegaGrant will increase the studio’s ability to visioncast and execute hybrid production pipelines where both traditional visual effects and virtual production solutions are used in tandem as a creative and budgetary solution for Crafty Apes’ film, streaming and television clients. Read the announcement.

The company did not respond to multiple requests for additional information about the award.

Crafty Apes, in partnership with Louisiana Entertainment, reports that it will continue building its junior visual effects, or VFX, workforce program to deliver on its new computer graphics-animated short Before the Beard, Before the Belly, created as a proof of concept for the feature film The Legend of Santa Claus. Once completed, the short will be ready to be rendered using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

Since expanding to Baton Rouge, the studio has built a local VFX apprenticeship program that has helped train six junior compositing artists who can offer high-end visual effects and creative services.

“Under our Entertainment Job Creation Program, Crafty Apes has trained and hired talented artists in an impressive portfolio of VFX projects that continues to grow in our state,” says Chris Stelly, executive group director for entertainment and digital media at Louisiana Economic Development.

In January, Crafty Apes acquired the New York-based visual effects company Molecule VFX.