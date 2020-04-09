Virus response: Denham Springs printing shop makes barriers for health care workers

About three weeks ago, Daniel Paline, owner of Five Star Printing, received an email from his wife, a director at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, with a picture of a crude-looking box to protect anesthesia providers while COVID-19 patients were intubated.

Paline, who previously worked as a registered nurse, realized he could make something similar in his company’s shop using a flatbed cutter, acrylic and other materials he had in stock. He made four prototype boxes for Ochsner, which were reviewed by local anesthesia providers.

After some minor adjustments to the design, Oschner ordered four of the boxes from the company, which like many others in the Capital Region, has seen business drop since the emergence of COVID-19.

“Being a registered nurse and having worked in the field, I know what it’s like to have the fear of not having enough protective gear. I just wanted to do my part,” Paline says. “We’re just a small business in Livingston Parish. The fact that we were able to help a big company like Ochsner is a feather in our cap.”

Paline’s business is considered essential because it prints some documents for local hospitals, but those jobs comprise only a small part of the company’s work. Business was good for the first week of the stay-at-home order, as business owners were doing inventory, he says, but the calls dropped off the second week. Overall, Paline estimates business has dropped 70%.

“We didn’t get a sales call yesterday at all,” Paline says.

He’s applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program, and, in the meantime, is working in the shop filling orders for hospitals and trying to help restaurants with signage and paper products.

“We’re doing all we can to stay open so (other businesses) can inform their clients that they’re still open,” Paline says. “We’ve had two major financial disasters in five years and we’re still here.”