Virus response: Curbside Burgers goes back to the future with food truck

Expecting his restaurants to take a major hit from the temporary dining ban, Curbside Burgers owner Nick Hufft is going retro in his approach toward sustaining cash flow by rolling out the Curbside food truck today for the first time in four years.

Hufft started Curbside 13 years ago, serving burgers from a red trailer parked outside the LSU-area Tigerland bars, which later became two food trucks. Then, in 2016, Hufft opened a brick-and-mortar location on Government Street, which he expanded two years ago by adding a private event and catering space to its backyard.

However, with patrons now banned from dining in Louisiana restaurants through at least April 13, Hufft knew he needed to find a way to not only offset his anticipated 95% revenue loss, but also to keep employing his staff, whose future, he says, most concerns him. But delivery didn’t seem to be the right fit for Curbside.

“We’re not frowning upon delivery, that’s just not our business model,” Hufft tells Daily Report. “To-go food is great, but I feel it’s only going to get us so far and it certainly does not feel like it’s going to be enough for our staff to survive.”

So he thought back to when he started Curbside and how, at the time, he viewed the food truck as “an easy way to make some cash while getting through college.” Now, he’s viewing it as a much-needed, tried and true way to help offset some of the revenue he’s expecting to lose.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hufft announced his plans to “reopen the burger dome.”

“We’re getting the truck back out to neighborhoods that need a little break from their house and are in need of a simple burger to keep them sane,” the post reads. “We’re filling subdivision requests now so send us a message if you want to get on the rotation!”

Still, Hufft isn’t eliminating any potential cash-generators at this time. The restaurant will allow walk-in orders and also offer curbside pickup and delivery through UberEats. Additionally, gift cards will be available for purchase, both in-store and on the restaurant’s website.

Through the week, Hufft will line up a rotation schedule based on the subdivision requests he receives.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.