Virus response: Jambalaya Shoppe partners with hotels, apartments on meals

In an effort to keep providing meals and keep her staff employed while the Capital Region grapples with coronavirus closures, one franchise owner in Baton Rouge is launching a new program to deliver meals with partnered area hotels and apartment complexes.

The idea for the new program, which launched today, came to Kathy Fives, owner of The Jambalaya Shoppes in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza and in downtown, after she was contacted by a prominent downtown hotel earlier this week asking if The Jambalaya Shoppe would still sell food after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandate closed dine-in restaurants. She says the hotel was struggling to tell guests where they could eat in town.

“I thought to myself, let’s help people more than this,” Fives says, noting that she initially planned only to offer to-go orders for pickup. “I called back and told them we had the ability to put together some kind of program … we’ll just bring you the food.”

The program includes delivery of items from the lunch or dinner menu, to be delivered at noon and 6 p.m. daily to the front desks of partnering hotels, apartment complexes or businesses. Orders must be placed in advance—by 8 p.m. for lunch the next day or by 3 p.m. for dinner that night.

The restaurant group is also on Waitr, but Fives says the new program is specifically geared toward feeding large groups of people with lower-cost “good food that’s homemade.”

Along with creating revenue during this time of uncertainty, the program will also help Fives keep her 18-person staff, spread among the two restaurants, employed. Fives says she hasn’t let go of a single worker, nor cut their hours.

“Obviously we’re having decreases in sales,” Fives says, “but as an owner, I have to fight back so my employees can make a living. … I know they have to pay bills. Until we have to close, we’re not cutting hours. We consider them a part of my family.”

