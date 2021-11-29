Virtual fundraising for nonprofits ‘here to stay’ post-pandemic

Online interaction won’t replace face-to-face permanently, but virtual approaches to fundraising and board meetings adopted due to COVID-19 aren’t going away after the pandemic is over.

The 225GIVES online campaign, which will be held for the second time tomorrow, raised close to $2.8 million last year for more than 200 participating Capital Region nonprofits, enough to make it an annual event.

“I think going forward we will look at a combination of in-person and virtual fundraising,” says Jill Roshto, executive director of the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits, formerly known as the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations, or LANO.

Nonprofits that depend too heavily on in-person events have struggled during the pandemic. The McMains Children’s Developmental Center this year held a series of small in-person events along with an online component, Executive Director Anne Hindrichs says.

“I think hybrid [fundraising] is here to stay,” she says.

The hybrid approach also can be helpful for internal business, nonprofit leaders say. Virtual board meetings are cheaper and easier for everyone to attend and can be more appealing to busy executives with limited time to devote to charitable endeavors.

Outside speakers might be more likely to address your group for free if they don’t have to travel, freeing up more money for services, Roshto says.

Capital Area United Way presents 225GIVES, is a 24-hour online event that will take place tomorrow on Giving Tuesday. A two-week early-giving period ended Nov. 15.

A recent survey found 59% of surveyed fundraisers reported Giving Tuesday as a significant part of their annual efforts. The survey found 37% of nonprofits, 60% of corporate social responsibility professionals and 76% of individuals surveyed said 2021 would be their first year fundraising on Giving Tuesday.